This past week, the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled that a person who is sexually assaulted isn't considered "mentally incapacitated" if they voluntarily consumed alcohol or other intoxicants. I am the lead Republican author of the bipartisan bill, HF707, that would fix this loophole and update Minnesota's criminal sexual conduct (CSC) statute. And, I am calling for quick action on this bill. It has had all its required policy-related hearings thus far in the House and has been sent to the Ways and Means Committee to discuss the fiscal impact. From there it will go to the General Register where it can be calendared for a debate and vote on the House Floor. It has yet to receive even one hearing in the Senate.
In the opinion itself, the Court cited my past and current work. My 2019 bill, Hannah's Law, made several changes to the Criminal Sexual Conduct statutes, including fixing the definition of “mentally incapacitated”. It was decided that the five major changes proposed in my bill needed further input from stakeholders and to do that, Rep. Kelly Moller and I created the CSC Statutory Reform Working Group. The working group’s recommendations were drafted into our bill, HF 707. Hannah’s Law was named after a 13 year old victim of rape and her story was highlighted in the Star Tribune series “Denied Justice”. I attended nearly all of the yearlong meetings of the working group and its five subcommittees, and was honored to collaborate on this incredibly important and bipartisan bill.
Last week's ruling drives home the necessity of reforms to reflect the reality that all victims unable to consent, need justice, not just those who have been forcibly intoxicated. It should be noted that of all the CSC cases for which the BCA have tested blood or urine, not one time have they found evidence of a date rape drug for which they routinely test for, making it nearly impossible to prove that a person’s drink had been drugged. The “date rape drugs” simply metabolize too quickly to be detected. I have been working on this issue for years. The CSC Working Group, advocates, Rep. Moller and I have put forward a bill with solutions to some of the problems identified over decades. No victim should ever be denied justice because a statutory definition is completely unusable in the courtroom. I will continue to push for justice for all victims until we have finally achieved it.
The Blessing Closet
The Blessing Closet will be open for distribution of free clothing for children and their families on Saturday, April 24, at Zion Lutheran Church, Buffalo.
This distribution is by appointment only from 8:30am to 2:15pm. Based on CDC and Zion guidelines, people shopping inside will be limited to the following: Forty households will be allowed 75 minutes shopping time during one of four time periods: 8:30, 10:00, 11:30, or 1:00pm.
If you have not yet made your Blessing Closet appointment, please do so on Facebook at ZionBuffalo Community Care or with this link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/30e0a49aead23a5fd0-blessing4 .
If you have problems signing up, please call 763-317-6052.
Happy Easter!
With Easter approaching, I hope everyone has the opportunity to spend time with loved ones celebrating the meaning of the holiday. Happy Easter!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.