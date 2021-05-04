The Higher Education conference committee began hearing the side-by-side bill comparisons of the House and Senate policy provisions and fiscal components. During this deep dive into each bill, I discovered that one difference in the bills is that the Senate reduced the base appropriation by $2 million for Regenerative Medicine Minnesota (RMM), a partnership between the University of Minnesota and the Mayo Clinic.
The reason for the cut was a shocking report from the Office of the Legislative Auditor in January 2020, which revealed that the project’s internal controls were rated “generally not adequate to safeguard assets and ensure compliance with applicable legal requirements”, which was the 2nd lowest rating they could receive. The Auditor found that RMM appropriated 58 grants for purposes not authorized by state law, to the tune of $2.46 million. Of the 125 grants made, 46% went to “education” which was not a legal expense. The audit also found that even in instances where grant proposals were granted legally, they were still not adequately scrutinized, and in one instance RMM allocated a grant despite a glaring conflict of interest. The Senate’s cut to base funding is the only way the Legislature can hold the University of Minnesota and RMM accountable to actually follow the law.
On Tuesday April 27th, I participated in a Ramsey County district court hearing connected to my lawsuit against Minnesota Management and Budget (MMB) regarding their illegal implementation of state employee contracts. When the state finishes contract negotiations with state employee unions, they submit the contracts to the Legislature which are then drafted into a bill. Once each body passes an identical bill and the Governor signs it, only then is MMB allowed to implement those contracts. However, after the House and Senate passed vastly different bills in 2020, session ended without the Governor’s signature. MMB simply chose their preferred bill, the House version HF2768, which was never passed by the Senate, and implemented the contracts in defiance of the legislative process. The Senate passed HF2796 after drastically amending the language so it no longer matched any of the bills passed the House. Neither bill was signed by the Governor.
The hearing on Tuesday concerned two motions – one from the Attorney General to dismiss the lawsuit, and one from Senator Koran and I for an injunction that would prevent MMB from using the illegally implemented contracts going forward. State employee contracts amount to over $11 billion out of our approximately $50 billion budget, so it is imperative that these be implemented legally using the legislative process. Through this lawsuit, we are not seeking to claw back money from state employees working in good faith, we are simply looking for an affirmative ruling that a Governor cannot overstep his authority by implementing contracts without legislative approval. A ruling on these motions could take a month or longer.
The legislative session is drawing to a close on May 17th, and the House and Senate still have a lot of work to do. There are 13 omnibus bills that need to be negotiated, agreed to by conferees, and passed off the House and Senate floors, but the conference committees do not have joint budget targets yet. With two weeks left to go in the session, it will be a race to the finish as we work around the clock to ensure we have a balanced, responsible budget for our state going forward.
Last week, I sent a letter to the Governor urging him to allow marching bands to march in the city streets after guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health prohibited it. Thankfully, the Governor received my letter and MDH has modified its guidance to allow marching bands to perform on public streets and other off-campus locations. A big thank you to Scott Rabehl, Buffalo High School Band Director for reaching out and letting me know about the issue. I can't wait to see our local marching bands perform this summer!
