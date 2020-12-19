Governor Tim Walz has directed all flags at state and federal buildings in Minnesota to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset today, Saturday, December 19. He has directed flags to fly at half-staff on the 19th of every month through 2020 to remember, mourn, and honor lives lost due to COVID-19.
“As of December 17, 2020, more than 4,600 of our parents, children, spouses, friends, and neighbors have passed due to COVID-19,” said Governor Walz. “In honor of Minnesotans we've lost, and the health care workers who are on the frontlines, we come together as one community to lower our flags and commit to slowing the spread of this deadly virus.”
“COVID-19 continues to cause heartbreak and loss every day,” said Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “We honor our friends, relatives, and neighbors who have died from COVID-19, and in doing so, we must commit to looking out for one another. Though the end of this long winter is in sight, we must take every precaution to keep our neighbors and loved ones safe and healthy.”
Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags to honor Minnesotans who have lost their lives to COVID-19 and their families.
