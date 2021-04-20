Governor Tim Walz has ordered all Minnesota flags to be flown at half-staff at all state buildings in the State of Minnesota immediately tonight until sunset on the day of the interment of former Vice President Walter Frederick Mondale, to honor his life and legacy.
Minnesota joins states across the nation, in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden, in lowering its flags to honor Vice President Walter Mondale. Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags.
