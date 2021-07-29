Sunshine is again being spread around Monticello and Big Lake through the gift of sunflowers.
Johnny Olson, known to many in the area as Johnny Fish, has planted 11 sunflower fields in 2021 (One at Zimmerman was lost to the drought).
But it’s two sunflower fields in Buffalo that has had held special meaning this year.
The fields were planted adjacent to the Allina Crossroads Clinic, where on February 9 a gunman opened fire, killing Lindsay Overbay and injuring four others.
The main field, with a pathway in the shape of a heart, is dedicated to Lindsay Overbay, the four who were injured, and the Buffalo community as a whole, Johnny Olson said.
The fields also contained something special for the people of Buffalo. Interspersed among the thousands of yellow sunflowers within the two fields were hundreds of purple sunflower seeds.
The purple sunflowers are special varieties: Moulin Rouge with dark purple petals and black centers, Strawberry Blonde with deep purple petals, yellow tips, and dark centers, and Procut Plum, with their plum and cream-colored petals and dark centers. Purple is the color of the Buffalo Schools and a symbol of the Buffalo community. After the February shootings, Buffalo Strong became a valued community resource with supporters blanketing the community in purple shirts.
On Sunday, July 25, Olson invited the community to turn out in purple to outline the heart-shaped paths within the sunflower field.
It was a special moment for Olson and the Buffalo community.
Olson said he has had plans to have fields in Buffalo in the past, but they never materialized.
“The last couple years I couldn’t come to Buffalo and I was sad,” Olson said.
It was when he saw reports of the February clinic shooting that he made the commitment to plant a field in Buffalo.
“What I saw was shocking,” Olson said.
“I knew then that we had to go to Buffalo- and start the season off in Buffalo,” he said.
In a world where his sunflowers are about community and loving one another, Buffalo was a necessary destination for Fish Sunflowers.
“They show sunshine at a time of hurt and need,” Olson said.
The heart in the Buffalo field became a reality with the help of local land surveyor Paul Otto, who helped in plotting the heart. A stage was constructed on a hill overlooking the fields that have been home to concerts during the short sunflower season- including an appearance by the University of Minnesota Choir.
For Olson, planting sunflowers at this year’s 12 sunflower fields is a labor of love. This is the sixth year that Olson has planted fields.
He says he has a passion for farming and following in the footsteps of his grandfathers, who were farmers.
From a perch upon his tractor, Olson personally cleared the sunflower fields of trees and stumps. He plowed, disced and tilled the land. He also seeded, sprayed and fertilized.
The Buffalo sunflower fields close at the end of the day on Sunday, August 1. A field in Monticello adjacent to Electro Industries at 2150 W River Street is in full bloom. A field in Big Lake at Lupulin Brewing Company (570 Humboldt Drive) opened on Wednesday, July 28.
Fish Sunflowers also has sunflower fields this season in the communities of Kimball, Montrose, Gibbon, Andover, Braham, Otsego and in Albert Lea.
