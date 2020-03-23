The Minnesota Department of Health announced Monday that a Sherburne County resident has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
This is the first county resident to have a confirmed case of the virus. Because of the testing, the actual case numbers are expected to be higher.
The Sherburne County resident who tested positive is a 33-year-old man who got the virus through community spread. He is in isolation.
MDH encourages everyone to follow these steps to slow the spread of the virus:
Cover your coughs and sneezes with your elbow or sleeve, or a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash and wash your hands afterwards.
Washing your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom or before eating. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
Avoid touching your face – especially your eyes, nose and mouth – with unwashed hands.
Stay home if you have cold- or flu-like symptoms, for seven days after your illness onset or three days after your fever resolves without fever reducing medicine and avoid close contact with people who are sick.
