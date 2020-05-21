Monticello City Council:

Monticello Mayor: 

Big Lake City Council:

Big Lake Mayor:

Sherburne County Board of Commissioners:

District 1:

Barb Burandt, Elk River, incumbent;

Andrew Hulse, Elk River.

District 3:

Tim Dolan, Elk River, incumbent;

Anne M. Kostrzewski, Zimmerman.

District 5:

Lisa Fobbe, Princeton, incumbent.

Wright County Board of Commissioners:

District 2:

Darek Vetsch, Monticello, incumbent

District 4:

Michael Potter, Albertville, incumbent

Mary Wetter, Buffalo

Scott Yelle, campaign address: Rockford

Senate District 15

Andrew Mathews, R-Milaca, incumbent

Minnesota House District 15B

Shane Mekeland, R-Clear Lake, incumbent

John Ulrick, R-Hillman

Ron Thiessen, D- Clear Lake

Senate District 29

Minnesota House District 29B

Marion O'Neill, R-Maple Lake, incumbent

Senate District 30

Mary Kiffmeyer, R-Big Lake, incumbent

Minnesota House District 30A

Paul Novotny, R-Elk River, incumbent.

U.S. Representative: 6th District

U.S. Senator

Oliver Steinberg, Grassroots, Legalize Cannabis

Steve Carlson, DFL

Load comments