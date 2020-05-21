Monticello City Council:
Barb Burandt, Elk River, incumbent;
Andrew Hulse, Elk River.
District 3:
Tim Dolan, Elk River, incumbent;
Anne M. Kostrzewski, Zimmerman.
District 5:
Lisa Fobbe, Princeton, incumbent.
Wright County Board of Commissioners:
District 2:
Darek Vetsch, Monticello, incumbent
District 4:
Michael Potter, Albertville, incumbent
Mary Wetter, Buffalo
Scott Yelle, campaign address: Rockford
Senate District 15
Andrew Mathews, R-Milaca, incumbent
Minnesota House District 15B
Shane Mekeland, R-Clear Lake, incumbent
John Ulrick, R-Hillman
Ron Thiessen, D- Clear Lake
Senate District 29
Minnesota House District 29B
Marion O'Neill, R-Maple Lake, incumbent
Senate District 30
Mary Kiffmeyer, R-Big Lake, incumbent
Minnesota House District 30A
Paul Novotny, R-Elk River, incumbent.
U.S. Representative: 6th District
U.S. Senator
Oliver Steinberg, Grassroots, Legalize Cannabis
Steve Carlson, DFL
