Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has issued a Writ of Special Election to fill a vacancy in the Minnesota House of Representatives District 30A caused by the resignation of Rep. Nick Zerwas. House District 30A represents portions of Wright and Sherburne counties.

Those impacted in Wright County are residents who live in the City of Otsego-Precinct 3. The candidate filing period opened Tuesday and runs through 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10. Prospective candidates who wish to run can file for the election through the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office or the elections office in the auditor/treasurer’s department of the county in which they reside.

Given that two Republican candidates have already filed for the seat, a special primary election will be held Tuesday, Jan. 14 to reduce the number of candidates from each party in the special election down to one. The special election itself will be held Tuesday, Feb. 4.

