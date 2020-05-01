The window for filing for public offices is right around the corner.
The filing period for federal, state and local public offices opens May 19. The filing period closes on June. This applies to state and county offices.
The filing period will be open for U.S. senator, U.S. congressional seats , and seats for state senator, state representative, state judicial seats, county commissioner and county Soil & Water Conservation supervisor.
The filing period for municipal and school district officesis July 30-Aug. 13.
