election 2020 MT

The window for filing for public offices is right around the corner.

The filing period for federal, state and local public offices opens May 19. The filing period closes on June. This applies to state and county offices.

The filing period will be open for U.S. senator, U.S. congressional seats , and seats for state senator, state representative, state judicial seats, county commissioner and county Soil & Water Conservation supervisor.  

The filing period for municipal and school district officesis July 30-Aug. 13.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

