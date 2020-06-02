Sherburne County Board of Commissioners:

District 1:

Barb Burandt, Elk River, incumbent;

Andrew Hulse, Elk River.

District 3:

Tim Dolan, Elk River, incumbent;

Anne M. Kostrzewski, Zimmerman.

District 5:

Lisa Fobbe, Princeton, incumbent.

Bryan Lawrence, Princeton

Wright County Board of Commissioners:

District 2:

Darek Vetsch, Monticello, incumbent

Tom Perrault, Monticello

District 4:

Michael Potter, Albertville, incumbent

Mary Wetter, Buffalo

Scott Yelle, campaign address: Rockford

District 5:

Daniel Bravinder, Cokato

Jason Franzen, Delano

Mike Kaczmarek, Montrose

Dan Vick, Howard Lake

Senate District 15

Andrew Mathews, R-Milaca, incumbent

Brent Krist, D-Milaca

Minnesota House District 15B

Shane Mekeland, R-Clear Lake, incumbent

John Ulrick, R-Hillman

Ron Thiessen, D- Clear Lake

Myron Wilson, Veterans Party of Minnesota, Zimmerman

Senate District 29

Bruce Anderson, R-Buffalo, incumbent

Mary Murphy, Maple Lake, Grassroots Legalize Cannibis

Chris Brazelton, D- Delano

Minnesota House District 29B

Marion O'Neill, R-Maple Lake, incumbent

Joe Rosh, D-Monticello

Senate District 30

Mary Kiffmeyer, R-Big Lake, incumbent

Diane Nguyen, D- Elk River

Minnesota House District 30A

Paul Novotny, R-Elk River, incumbent.

Chad Hobot, D- Elk River

U.S. Representative: 6th District

Tom Emmer, Republican, incumbent

Tawnja Zahradka, DFL

Aaron Aanerud, DFL

U.S. Senator

Oliver Steinberg, Grassroots, Legalize Cannabis

Steve Carlson, DFL

James Reibestein, Republican

Kevin O'Connor, Legal Marijuana Now

Bob "Again" Carney, Jr. Republican

Cynthia Gall, Republican

Jason Lewis, Republican

Ahmad Hassen, DFL

Paula Overby, DFL

Christopher Lovell Seymore, Sr., DFL

Tina Smith, DFL, incumbent

