Sherburne County Board of Commissioners:
District 1:
Barb Burandt, Elk River, incumbent;
Andrew Hulse, Elk River.
District 3:
Tim Dolan, Elk River, incumbent;
Anne M. Kostrzewski, Zimmerman.
District 5:
Lisa Fobbe, Princeton, incumbent.
Bryan Lawrence, Princeton
Wright County Board of Commissioners:
District 2:
Darek Vetsch, Monticello, incumbent
Tom Perrault, Monticello
District 4:
Michael Potter, Albertville, incumbent
Mary Wetter, Buffalo
Scott Yelle, campaign address: Rockford
District 5:
Daniel Bravinder, Cokato
Jason Franzen, Delano
Mike Kaczmarek, Montrose
Dan Vick, Howard Lake
Senate District 15
Andrew Mathews, R-Milaca, incumbent
Brent Krist, D-Milaca
Minnesota House District 15B
Shane Mekeland, R-Clear Lake, incumbent
John Ulrick, R-Hillman
Ron Thiessen, D- Clear Lake
Myron Wilson, Veterans Party of Minnesota, Zimmerman
Senate District 29
Bruce Anderson, R-Buffalo, incumbent
Mary Murphy, Maple Lake, Grassroots Legalize Cannibis
Chris Brazelton, D- Delano
Minnesota House District 29B
Marion O'Neill, R-Maple Lake, incumbent
Joe Rosh, D-Monticello
Senate District 30
Mary Kiffmeyer, R-Big Lake, incumbent
Diane Nguyen, D- Elk River
Minnesota House District 30A
Paul Novotny, R-Elk River, incumbent.
Chad Hobot, D- Elk River
U.S. Representative: 6th District
Tom Emmer, Republican, incumbent
Tawnja Zahradka, DFL
Aaron Aanerud, DFL
U.S. Senator
Oliver Steinberg, Grassroots, Legalize Cannabis
Steve Carlson, DFL
James Reibestein, Republican
Kevin O'Connor, Legal Marijuana Now
Bob "Again" Carney, Jr. Republican
Cynthia Gall, Republican
Jason Lewis, Republican
Ahmad Hassen, DFL
Paula Overby, DFL
Christopher Lovell Seymore, Sr., DFL
Tina Smith, DFL, incumbent
