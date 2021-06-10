It was a hot and windy day on Wednesday, June 9 at Dick Putz field in St. Cloud. It got chippy from the get go in the Fighting Saints 10-3 victory over the Magic. Starting shortstop and leadoff hitter Brock Woitalla would not even get to see an at-bat.
It was also a tough defensive game for the Magic and starting pitcher Logan Raab took the brunt of that when all was said and done.
The game started off as most baseball games do, until the end of the inning when a Fighting Saints baserunner took that meaning a little too literally.
Logan Raab struck out the leadoff batter, but then two straight St. Francis hits started the trouble. The catcher, Cam Husby, reached first base because of an error and a run scored. Isaac Scott then courtesy ran for Husby. Ethan Smith pushed a ground ball to second, meanwhile Brock Woitalla covered second for the double play, but Scott struck Woitalla to the face on the throw and the shortstop had to leave the game and was visually bleeding. The batter Smith and Scott were both called out and the inning ended, but the Magic took more damage than just the 1-0 deficit to start the game.
With the game still 1-0 heading to the bottom of the second, Jackson Pribyl stepped into the box leading off the inning for the Magic. Monticello was not trailing for much longer. The third baseman crushed a towering big fly over the left field wall that tied the game 1-1.
St. Francis took the lead back in the fourth. Aaron Smith hit a ground rule double to left when the ball got stuck in the outfield foliage. Husby walked, and Isaac Scott courtesy ran for him again, which was met with some disdain from the Monticello fans because of the earlier incident. Two of the next three Saints’ batters would single and their lead was 3-1 after the top of the frame.
During the bottom, Monticello got a run back. Alex Fearing launched a leadoff triple to deep center field and later scored on a single from Luke Branson cutting the deficit in half, 3-2. That was the closest the red and black got the rest of the game.
During the top of the fifth, Lucas Hess singled to lead off the inning. Aaron Smith followed that up with his own home run to left field and the score became 5-2 away team. In a tough fielding inning for Monticello the lead ballooned to 8-2 by the end of the frame. Jackson Pribyl was sent in to relieve Raab during the inning and Jackson proceeded to pitch the rest of the game.
With two outs in the bottom of the fifth still, Calvin Schmitz hit an infield single, Bringing Jackson back to the plate. After nearly hitting his second home run of the game in his previous at-bat he crushed a double to center scoring their last run of the game.
Two more St. Francis runs in the top of the sixth extended the lead to our final score of 10-3.
The final score did not indicate how competitive the game truly was. Any game is tough after losing your shortstop and leadoff batter before he gets an at-bat, but the Magic showed grit and determination throughout the game after emotions were flying to start off the game.
Head Coach Cole Deibele was proud of his team’s effort, “they had to battle through some adversity early in the game. When one of your best players goes out with an injury it caused a lot of shuffling we had to do and the guys that stepped in, just stepped in and played their hearts out.”
Some of that shuffling might have led to some of the fielding miscues that haunted Monticello that afternoon. After losing their starting shortstop you get some guys a little out of position and that was a factor in those fielding miscues that cost the team some runs.
Despite the lopsided score, the game on the field played closer than the final indicated. The Magic were in spots to close the gap, there just weren’t enough game changing plays and that was something Coach Deibele thought was the difference, “just didn’t quite get enough clutch hits in big spots and get out of enough jams that we had been in the last few games. But that’s how baseball goes.”
It was a great season for the Monticello Magic that went down to the very end. The team has a lot to be proud of for the way they played this year. Five starters will return for next season so prepare for another exciting year next spring.
Reach Jeremy Lagos at jeremy.lagos@apgecm.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.