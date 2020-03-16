FiberNet announced they are offering an Education Assistance Program for families with a student in the K-12 system or for college students, to receive free internet service so their education can continue via e-learning methodologies in the event schools remain closed as a result of COVID-19.
“We are dedicated to keeping people connected to their world,” said Mark Birkholz, Director of Customer Operations and Southern Markets at Arvig, which delivers FiberNet. “We signed the Federal Communications Commission’s pledge to Keep America Connected during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak across the country and we are committed to doing what we can to help families during this time. The Education Assistance Program is available for families who need it.”
The FiberNet Education Assistance Program:
- Is available to families who live in the FiberNet service area and currently do not have any internet service at their residence
- Provides any internet speed available free-of-charge, including wi-fi service if needed
- Ensures service will remain free until the 2019/2020 school year concludes unless the customer calls to disconnect their service and returns the equipment
- Will prioritize service installations for customers considered low-income who qualify for this program
- Is available where FiberNet can deliver 5 Mbps of speed or higher
To qualify for free service, the participant must be a new customer, have no bad debt with FiberNet and sign up for paperless statements.
People interested in learning more can contact the FiberNet Customer Care team either online at fibernetmonticello.com via online chat or by calling 763.314.0100 and asking about the FiberNet Education Assistance Program. The Customer Care Representative will walk them through the steps to determine if they qualify and if so, set them up for installation.
