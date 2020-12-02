Linda Paulson, right, and Karen Blake, left, directors of the Citizens for the Big Lake Freedom Rock, are shown in the early stages of decorating a Christmas tree Monday, Nov. 30 in Brown’s Park in Big Lake.
For the 4th Annual Christmas Tree Decorating at Browns Park, the Big Lake Chamber of Commerce & Industry has 16 tree sponsors. Dr. Scott Schulz of Great River Spine & Sport, originator of the program and 2019 Member of the Year said, “I’m thrilled that we have 16 sponsors of the Chamber’s trees. Four years ago we had four and it has grown steadily since. Tim Suchy of Edward Jones made tree stands and with his son Luke, put them up. Chad Lofgren of Lofgren Construction donated a dump trailer that Jonathan Hopkins of Protection Plus Home Inspections and Tim used to get the trees and deliver them. Big Lake “Do It Best” Lumber donated the materials for the tree stands.
The 16 sponsors making the corner of Hwy 10 & 25 festive include: Big Lake Beyond the Yellow Ribbon, Big Lake Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Big Lake Police Department, Cabot Lodge Securities-Paul Knier, Citizens for Big Lake Freedom Rock, City of Big Lake, Edward Jones, Great River Federal Credit Union, Great River Spine & Sport, Howmet Aerospace, Minnco Credit Union, Old National Bank, Options Inc, Protection Plus Home Inspections, Riverwood Bank, and Sherburne County United Way.
