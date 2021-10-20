Work on the CR 118 (Fenning Avenue)/CSAH 37 project is progressing. Paving of the bituminous surface at the School Boulevard/Fenning Avenue roundabout will be completed this week. Concrete medians will be poured next week. It is anticipated the north leg of the roundabout, plus CSAH 37, will be opened to traffic by October 22, weather permitting.
Paving on the CSAH 37 turn lanes and CR 118, south of the roundabout, will be completed early next week. Other activities during this week will be placing shouldering material on the edge of the roadway, painting the center stripe & edge lines along with other pavement markings, and installation of roadway signing.
It is anticipated CR 118 will be opened to traffic the last week of October, weather permitting. Work on the bituminous trail, topsoil shaping, and seeding may continue after the detour signing is removed (with proper traffic control that may include temporary lane closures).
The Wright County Highway Department greatly appreciates your patience during this highway closure. Questions or comments regarding this work can be directed to Kevin Johnson, Wright County Construction Engineer, at kevin.johnson@co.wright.mn.us, or 763-682-7705.
