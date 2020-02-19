On February 18, 2020, at 9:28 PM, the Wright County Communications Center received a report of a head-on collision in the area of County Road 35 and Eaken Ave NE in Buffalo Township.
Wright County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and first responders from Buffalo Fire Department arrived at the location of the crash and found two vehicles were involved, a 2003 Ford Windstar and a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu.
The driver and sole occupant of the Chevrolet Malibu, Sarah Robole (26 yo) of River Falls, WI, was trapped in her vehicle and required extrication by the Buffalo Fire Department. Robole sustained multiple injuries and was transported by LifeLink helicopter to the Hennepin County Medical Center.
The driver and sole occupant of the Ford Windstar, Gary Wagner (60 yo) of Buffalo, MN, was found unresponsive inside of his vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Initial statements from witnesses along with evidence gathered at the scene indicate the Chevrolet Malibu was eastbound on County Road 35 and crossed the center line striking the Ford Windstar that was westbound on County Road 35. There have been no arrests and no charges filed at this time. The crash is still under investigation by the Wright County Sheriff’s Office.
