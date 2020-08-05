Robert ‘Bob’ Young was known as a jack-of-all-trades and a hard worker. After serving in the U.S. Marines during the Vietnam War and receiving a Purple Heart, Young owned two local businesses – the Hog House, a bike shop, and Monticello Tool and Cutter – and was a master tool grinder for more than 30 years.
In the summer of 2016, Young’s family noticed changes in his day-to-day routine. He exhausted easily, and his workdays gradually became shorter and shorter. In August 2016, he was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia (AML).
While waiting for a bone marrow transplant, Young received many blood transfusions. Months went by and doctors believed that he would be healthy enough to receive the transplant. Following a final bone marrow biopsy, doctors determined that the surgery would not be effective. On May 10, 2017, Bob passed away at home, just a few days after being put in hospice.
“Blood transfusions gave my dad the strength to live and fight AML – they were the reason why he was with us for nine more precious months,” said Young’s son, Raymond Young. “Blood transfusions were the only thing that kept my father alive! Please come out and donate blood for Bob!”
On August 8, to celebrate his life and continue his legacy of service, Young’s family invites the community to give blood in his name from 1 to 7 p.m. at River City Extreme, 3875 School Blvd. To make an appointment to donate in Young’s honor, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or visit RedCrossBlood.org and use sponsor code Bob or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
“I can’t think of a better way to give back to the community that was so supportive of my father and his businesses through the years,” said his son. “Donating blood in his name is an opportunity to pay it forward and help save the lives of others in need of blood transfusions.”
