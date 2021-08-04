Last Friday, following a postponed hearing the week before, the Ethics Committee met to discuss a complaint against Rep. John Thompson regarding his misconduct on the House Floor during the last Special Session. During the hearings, both Rep. Lucero, the chief author of the complaint, and Rep. Thompson had an opportunity to speak, though Thompson chose not to take that opportunity, and members of the committee were able to ask questions. The hearing resulted in Rep. Thompson agreeing to publicly apologize to Rep. Lucero on the House Floor for calling him a racist.
While this Ethics hearing concerned only the complaint detailing his outburst during session, numerous Democrats, including the Governor, the House Speaker, and the House Majority Leader, the DFL party chair, and many others, have called for Thompson to resign due to the many allegations of domestic violence and questions about his residency that have become public since the complaint was filed. Even with his refusal to speak during Ethics committee hearing though, not one of them have renewed their calls for him to step down. They have also refused thus far to use any of the other tools at their disposal, such as removing him from committees or voting him out of their caucus as was done by the New House Republican Caucus to one of their members, Rep. Mortensen, in recent months.
Just this week we heard Majority Leader Winkler say that the “record and allegations we have concerning violence in his past is not something we can accept in the Minnesota House of Representatives”. However, he also said that “We’re not going to be in session until January so we have some time for this to play out, for there to be some process involved and for people to come to understand the full picture of his background, and his current actions and his willingness, frankly, to take accountability and accept responsibility for what he’s done.” We have seen a lot of talk from Democrats, but not much action to back up their words. It appears that they don’t plan on acting anytime soon.
