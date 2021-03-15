You can take a virtual tour of north eastern Minnesota on Wednesday, March 24 at 1:30 p.m. The very popular presenter, Doug Ohman, is a Minnesota historian, storyteller, and professional photographer. We will be showing Doug’s pre-recorded presentation as he takes you on a virtual tour exploring sites along the Northshore of Lake Superior and the historic Iron Range. This program will be shown on the community center big screen and advance registration is required.
Come to the center and enjoy Doug’s beautiful pictures and tremendous knowledge in a safe environment! If you wish to watch from your home, this and more of Doug’s presentations can be accessed on the monticelloseniorcenter.org website (click on “Virtual Programs”).
We also utilize the community center big screen in the Mississippi Room on Mondays. Each Monday at 1 p.m. we show a movie, which may be a new release or a fun classic. There is no charge to attend, and people do need to register in advance. You can do so by calling the center at 763-295-2000. You can call us on Monday mornings to find out which movie we will be showing that day. If you are looking for something fun to do on a Monday afternoon, please consider joining us for a movie.
If you enjoy tasty food, there is another senior center activity I hope you consider taking in. We have two more Tasty Tuesday events scheduled this month. The meals are safely served in the community center Mississippi Room on Tuesdays. Please sign up at least one day in advance by 10 a.m. and you can do so by calling the center at 763-295-2000. The cost is $5 per meal and includes dessert and bottle of water. You can come and enjoy these tasty meals any time between 11:30 a.m. and noon: March 23—sloppy jo, chips, pickle; March 30—beef egg foo young, chicken wings, fried rice (catered by Chin Yuen).
If you are you a caregiver who would like to talk with someone who understands, help is available thru the senior center. Contact Becky Allard, LSW from Senior Community Services, 952-746-4028, b.allard@seniorcommunity.org Becky is available for one-on-one caregiver support appointments on Thursday mornings at the center. Please call her to set up a time. If Thursday mornings do not work for you, please contact Becky to explore other options.
If you want to learn how to effectively Zoom, join us for our next “Zoom 101 With Joe” virtual event. Joe Kaul of our HOME Program/Tech Support will guide you through an informative hour. He will discuss the basics and answer any questions that you might have. Visit our website and get the link on the activities calendar or send an email to pam.loidolt@ci.monticello.mn.us and the link will be emailed to you. This session will be held on March 19 at 1:30 p.m.
Senior Pickleball playing sessions are held in the community center gym on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 9-11 a.m. Preregistration is required on the MCC website and there is no charge for MCC members to play. Not a member? If you have a Medicare supplement you may qualify for a free membership. Stop by the guest service counter (across from the climbing wall) to enroll and learn all the benefits of your free membership.
Let us know if you would like to make a Legal Aid appointment. This free service is provided at our center by the Senior Law Project on the fourth Monday of each month, March 22. They can help seniors with Social Security, family law matters, consumer and housing issues, Medicare, nursing home issues, Power of Attorney and Health Care Directives, Medical Assistance and other public benefits programs. Please note that help cannot be provided for wills, criminal matters, real estate transactions, or estate planning.
The April newsletters may be back from the publisher and at the center for you to pick up. The newsletter can also be accessed on our website, monticelloseniorcenter.org and on our Facebook page. I email the senior center newsletter to about 280 email addresses each month. Contact the center if you would like to be added to the list.
Saturday is officially the first day of spring. Bring it on!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.