Wright County Community Action is operating the Energy Assistance Program (EAP) in Wright County. The Energy Assistance Program is available to income eligible households to pay a portion of the cost of their heat bills. The program can also provide assistance to homeowners in need of Furnace Repairs. Assistance levels for families served through the Energy Assistance Program are determined based on household income, household size, and actual cost of heating for a period of twelve continuous months. Wright County Community Action works with households to resolve heating crisis situations such as a shut offs and disconnections. Wright County Community Action will continue to take applications through June 1, 2020. If you are interested in applying for Energy Assistance or would like more information please contact Wright County Community Action at:
WCCA
130 W. Division Street
P.O. Box 787
Maple Lake, MN 55358
(320) 963-6500 Ext: 270
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.