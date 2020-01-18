Monticello, MN (55362)

Today

Cloudy and becoming windy with snow showers this morning. Morning high of 24F with temps falling to the single digits. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Low near 0F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.