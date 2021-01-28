Emmer introduces priority financial services legislation

Following enactment of financial oversight provisions substantially similar to legislation he previously authored, Congressman Tom Emmer (MN-06) introduced his first priority financial services legislation for the 117th Congress that promotes additional transparency and oversight of financial regulators.
The CFPB Dual Mandate and Economic Analysis Act establishes a focus on competition and consumer choice at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), while continuing to focus on fairness and transparency. In addition, the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) Reform Act enhances congressional oversight of FSOC, an often unchecked organization that has the power to enforce new regulations on financial institutions.
Provisions from Congressman Emmer's Bank Secrecy Reporting Review Act were previously included in the National Defense Authorization Act that was recently enacted into law. The effort behind the Bank Secrecy Reporting Review Act was to ensure financial institutions and law enforcement have the proper data to provide the best possible information to prosecute suspected criminal offenders.
"Our government must work for Americans, supporting consumers and our economy. The initiatives I have introduced today will be central to my focus on the Financial Services Committee," said Emmer. "We must promote more competition, consumer choice, and transparency in our financial services agencies."
"The financial services industry is incredibly important to Minnesota, and while regulators certainly have their place, Congress must ensure that the appropriate checks and balances are in place to oversee the power of regulators in order to protect consumers and the rights of Americans. Prosperity and consumer choice should be our primary focus as we rebuild our economy. Through these efforts, we can also assist law enforcement and financial services providers, secure easier access to financial services, and keep our government accountable," Emmer concluded.
Background:
CFPB Dual Mandate and Economic Analysis Act
The CFPB Dual Mandate and Economic Analysis Act amends the mission of the CFPB to focus on competition and consumer choice. The legislation would also establish an Office of Economic Analysis (OEA) at the CFPB to review and assess proposed guidance, orders, rules and regulations to analyze how the actions would affect consumer choice, price, and access to financial products. This enhancement ensures that consumers will have access to a diverse array of financial services providers and products that are more responsive to the individual needs of all Americans.
When the CFPB was created as a result of the passage of the controversial Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, it was given the power to regulate many more industries, including auto lenders, credit unions, and community banks. At times in its short history, the CFPB has placed burden after burden on the financial services industry, which has hurt the very people they are obligated to protect – American consumers.
This bill is endorsed by the Independent Community Bankers of America.
Read the bill here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.