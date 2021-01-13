Congressman Tom Emmer (MN-06) reintroduced the Safe Teachers Assistance and Return To School (STARTS) Act to assist teachers who have returned to the workplace for in-person teaching. The legislation increases and extends the educator expense deduction for teachers purchasing personal protective equipment (PPE) out-of-pocket.
"Next week in Minnesota, many schools will be reopening and students will finally be able to return to in-person learning. As they continue to implement safety measures, we must support our teachers and their efforts to keep everyone safe. Many educators pay for the supplies and materials their classroom needs, and this problem is only compounded with coronavirus. Teachers know what it takes to ensure a safe learning environment, and this legislation will help reduce the financial burden of any purchases they make,” said Emmer.
"As Minnesota’s elementary students return to school, this effort is more important than ever to assist these essential workers. This tax break gives our teachers and educators necessary relief as they support the educational journey of Minnesota's children. In-person learning is vital, and so is the physical and financial health of our teachers. These teachers deserve our support as they assume the responsibility of safely reopening our schools,” Emmer concluded.
Specifically, the STARTS Act temporarily increases the current teacher tax credit from $250 to $1,000 for the 2021 and 2022 tax years. The increase is dedicated to the out-of-pocket purchase of PPE, which includes masks and sanitization supplies.
Read the Safe Teachers Assistance and Return To School (STARTS) Act here.
