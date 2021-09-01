Congressman Tom Emmer (MN-06) has joined 157 of his colleagues as original cosponsors of a bill led by Rep. Lisa McClain (MI-10). The legislation would posthumously award the Congressional Gold Medal to the thirteen American servicemembers who were killed in the line of duty assisting the evacuation of American citizens and allies last week in Kabul, Afghanistan.
The honors would be awarded to Staff Sgt. Darin Taylor Hoover, Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, Sgt. Nicole Gee, Cpl. Hunter Lopez, Cpl. Daegan Page, Cpl. Humberto Sanchez, Cpl. David Lee Espinoza, Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum, Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola, Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, Hospitalman Maxton Soviak, and Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss.
“These thirteen heroes gave their lives in service to the American people,” said Rep. Emmer. “Congress must come together to recognize their profound bravery and sacrifice by bestowing them with its highest honor.”
About her bill, Rep. McClain said: “These heroic men and women are gone far too soon, and we must honor them for their bravery in helping U.S. citizens and Afghan allies safely evacuate Afghanistan. My heart aches for the families and loved ones of our servicemembers. We will always remember their service and pay tribute to their sacrifice.”
The Congressional Gold Medal is Congress’ highest expression of national appreciation for distinguished achievements and contributions.
You can read the text of the bill in its entirety, here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.