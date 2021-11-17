Congressman Tom Emmer (MN-06) introduced legislation to intensify the National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) focus on helping women cope with the loss of a child during pregnancy. The Pregnancy Loss Mental Health Research Act directs the NIH to prioritize resources and research into clinical mental health complications following a pregnancy loss, including miscarriage, stillbirth, or abortion.
“The loss of a child takes a terrible toll on the mental and emotional well-being of the mother. For those who experience a miscarriage, stillbirth, or an abortion, the pain and grief can be unimaginable. Of all the federal resources directed to the NIH each year for medical research, little is allocated to understand and identify treatment for mental health conditions following a pregnancy loss,” said Emmer.
“As thousands of women confront these tragic situations each year, it is important that we continue to better our understanding of the mental health complications and improve the delivery of treatment and care for those who are suffering,” Emmer concluded.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.