Washington, D.C. - Congressman Tom Emmer (MN-06) today announced that the U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded the St. Cloud Regional Airport a grant of $1,092,430. The funds are provided as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, and will go towards economic relief as well continued infrastructure operations and maintenance. The airport continues to remain open, has taken additional safety precautions, and serves as a vital connection to deliver emergency supplies and additional cargo to combat Coronavirus.
"This investment will aid the St. Cloud Regional Airport in offering continued quality service to Central Minnesota and the surrounding region, including support to our Minnesota Army National Guard," said Emmer. “St. Cloud is a major economic hub for Minnesotans throughout Central and Northern Minnesota, and I am grateful to Secretary Chao and the U.S. Department of Transportation for their attention to our community."
Emmer concluded, “Investments and support to regional airports during this critical time help the broader community, and bolster the local economy. Investment in this airport helps bring jobs and growth to the greater St. Cloud area, which ultimately benefits many Minnesotans in the Sixth Congressional District.”
