Emagine Entertainment, Inc., an innovator in luxury theatres, is delighted to announce the re-opening of Emagine theatres in Minnesota on June 19, 2020. Due to governmental mandate, theatres have been closed since the middle of March. During the closure, Emagine Theatres inMinnesota have undergone a thorough cleaning and disinfecting program and instituted a variety of protocols to ensure the cleanliness of the venue for employees and guests, as well as new social distancing procedures. A complete list of protocols is included below. Emagine Eagan and Emagine Monticello opened on June 12 and Emagine Delano, East Bethel, Lakeville, Rogers, Waconia, White Bear, and Willow Creek will open to the public on Monday, June 19, 2020 at 2 p.m.
Emagine has taken great measures to ensure a clean and comfortable movie-going experience for its guests. The health of its employees and its movie-goers is a top priority for Emagine, and accordingly, that goal was the underpinning in developing its guidelines. Emagine looks forward to again serving its guests and welcoming back its teammates.
Guests returning to Emagine Theatres will notice quite a few strategic measures taken in accordance of CDC, WHO and local authority health department guidelines. Prior to opening, Emagine has done an overall deep cleaning of the entire building with CDC approved products. This cleaning regimen will become common practice and performed continuously at all Emagine locations. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance through Emagine’s website or app, which will allow them to select seats and provide contactless ticketing. Before entering the theatre, there will be signs asking guests to refrain from entering the theatre if they have experienced any symptoms of COVID-19. Emagine is also requesting that all guests respect social distancing guidelines and encourage the wearing of masks by guests while in the lobby and restrooms. In addition, Emagine will provide masks for any guests, upon request. Emagine lobbies will have directional signage and graphics to remind guests to remain 6 ft apart at the box-office, concession stand, self-serve soda station, restrooms, and queueing lines. Hand sanitizer stations will be available at numerous locations throughout the building. Restrooms will have restrictions on capacity and have signage to remind guests to socially distance while inside. In addition to arranging furniture to respect social distancing in the lobbies, Emagine has also adjusted the auditorium seating to allow for restricted capacities that are mindful of social distancing guidelines. As guests enter the auditoriums to find their seats, there will be one staircase to go up and another staircase for those leaving the auditorium, and one-way aisle traffic will be encouraged. There will be increased time frame between all showings to allow for thorough and intense cleaning between all showtimes. Employees will also clean and disinfect high traffic areas more frequently and exit doors will be propped open to reduce common touchpoints.
Emagine has also adopted a return to work action plan with health and cleanliness protocols for employees that will include wearing masks and gloves while working. All employees will be required to complete and sign a COVID-19 Daily Screening Form answering questions regarding possible exposure to COVID-19.
Upon re-opening on June 19, Emagine will be showing a new lineup of classic movies and recent hits each week as requested by our guests. Each weekly lineup will feature titles for everyone in the family to enjoy. Admission to all movies will be at a special $5.00 rate. Emagine’s concession stands will be fully operational so guests will be able to enjoy our complete offerings of popcorn, candy, fountain drinks, craft beers, cocktails and wine, as well as our enhanced concession items including pizza, quesadillas, chicken tenders, pretzel bites, French fries, hot dogs and more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.