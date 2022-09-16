Dept of Ed

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona today recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including eight schools in Minnesota. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Secretary Cardona made the announcement during his Road to Success Back to School bus tour. 

The Minnesota schools named as National Blue Ribbon Schools were: 

  • Minnesota – Bloomington – Seven Hills Preparatory Academy, Seven Hills Preparatory Academy. 
  • Minnesota – Brainerd – Lowell Elementary School, Brainerd Public School District. 
  • Minnesota – Cloquet – Churchill Elementary School, Cloquet Public School District 
  • Minnesota – Good Thunder – Maple River West Elementary School, Maple River School District
  • Minnesota – Plymouth – Kimberly Lane Elementary School, Wayzata Public School District. 
  • Minnesota – Rochester – Lincoln K-8 School, Rochester Public School District. 
  • Minnesota – Springfield – Springfield Elementary School, Springfield School District. 
  • Minnesota – Woodbury – Lake Middle School, South Washington County School District.  
