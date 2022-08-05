Educators in Becker pledged to stay vigilant for policies that would hinder their ability to provide the education their students deserve after the local school board tabled a policy Monday night to ban so-called “divisive” concepts from district schools.
The proposed ban on “inherently divisive” concepts was contained in board policy 471.The policy would restrict students’ freedom to learn complete lessons in American history, including the role of racism. It would also prevent teachers from presenting authors with new viewpoints, discussing current events and providing age-appropriate lessons about human biology.
Ben Pany, co-president of the Becker Education Association and district parent, spoke against the policy Monday night on behalf of more than 200 teachers in the local.
The board had previously passed a communications policy that prohibits teachers from communicating with the public – unless they were praising Becker schools. The broad policy includes communications with parents, the news media and even elected officials during public meetings.
The Becker Education Association is a local of Education Minnesota, the statewide union of educators. Education Minnesota sent Becker Schools a letter warning each of the policies were violations of the First Amendment.
Education Minnesota President Denise Specht, who attended the meeting Monday, said the public has a right to hear the truth about what’s happening in its public schools from the teachers and other staff who work there.
As for the tabled policy censoring divisive ideas and facts in the schools, Specht said the union would use its resources to protect the freedom of Minnesota students to feel safe in their own schools and learn the complete story of America, both the good and bad.
Education Minnesota is the voice for professional educators and students. Education Minnesota’s members include teachers and education support professionals in Minnesota’s public school districts, faculty members at Minnesota’s community and technical colleges and University of Minnesota campuses in Duluth and Crookston, retired educators and student teachers.
