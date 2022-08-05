Educators in Becker pledged to stay vigilant for policies that would hinder their ability to provide the education their students deserve after the local school board tabled a policy Monday night to ban so-called “divisive” concepts from district schools.

The proposed ban on “inherently divisive” concepts was contained in board policy 471.The policy would restrict students’ freedom to learn complete lessons in American history, including the role of racism. It would also prevent teachers from presenting authors with new viewpoints, discussing current events and providing age-appropriate lessons about human biology.

