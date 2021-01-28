Driver's license extensions ending

Minnesotans with driver’s licenses or ID cards that expire as COVID-19 extensions come to an end will have options to renew online or in person. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services division (DPS-DVS) is urging cardholders to plan now, since additional extensions are not possible under current Minnesota law.
There are approximately 300,000 Minnesota driver’s license and ID cards that would have expired between March 13, 2020, and Feb. 28, 2021. The expiration date on these cards was extended to March 31, 2021, as a result of legislation signed into law by Gov. Walz last year. These cardholders must renew their license or ID card by March 31, 2021.
Minnesotans with driver’s licenses or ID cards that will expire March 1 or later must renew by the expiration date listed on their card.
DPS-DVS is mailing letters to every cardholder whose credential will expire March 31, 2021, to serve as a second renewal notice. Standard driver’s license renewal notices continue to be sent to all Minnesotans with expiring credentials. The letters are also available in Hmong, Somali, Spanish and Oromo at dps.mn.gov/mrc to make sure every Minnesotan receives this important message.
Anyone who does not renew their driver’s license by their expiration date will lose their driving privileges until they renew.
“Minnesotans rely on their driver’s license for vital aspects of their lives. We do not want anyone to experience a lapse in driving privileges, because they didn’t renew by their license’s expiration date,” DPS-DVS Director Emma Corrie said. “We’re contacting Minnesotans directly by mail to make sure they know they need to take action and that they have the convenient option to renew online. We also resumed application services at additional regional DVS exam stations to give Minnesotans more in-person options to renew.”
Minnesotans have options to renew their expiring driver’s license or ID card
- Renew a standard driver’s license online at drive.mn.gov.
- This convenient option is available for standard driver’s licenses or ID cards that do not require name, address, signature or driver’s license number changes. A person’s record is updated as soon as the online application is complete.
- Renew in person at a regional DVS exam station, deputy registrar or driver’s license agent office.
- Minnesotans must use this option to make changes to their driver’s license or ID card or apply for a REAL ID or enhanced driver’s license or ID card. Customers are strongly encouraged to pre-apply online at mn.gov before visiting their local office.
- Most regional DVS exam stations accept driver’s license renewals and applications on a first-come-first-served basis. No appointments are required. Customers check into a virtual lobby and wait in their vehicle until they receive a text that it is their turn.
- Deputy registrar and driver’s license agent offices are independently owned and operated. Many require appointments for all services and have limited appointments available. Locations and service information are on the DPS-DVS website.
