Although the winter of 2020-21 has been mild by Minnesota standards, we’re far from done with winter and the hazards winter weather can bring. All drivers should have an emergency kit in their vehicles in the event your vehicle breaks down or you get in an accident that forces you off the road without immediate help arriving.
While it may be difficult to store bottled water in an emergency kit because of its likelihood to freeze, there are numerous items that can be packed and stored in your vehicle. These include:
- Blankets, mittens, socks and hats
- An ice scraper or snow brush
- A flashlight with extra batteries (batteries wear down quickly in the cold)
- Jumper cables
- A first aid kit (bandages, adhesive tape, gauze pads, medical wraps)
- A multi-tool such as a Leatherman multi-tool or Swiss Army Knife
- Road flares or reflective warning triangles
- A bag of sand or non-clumping cat litter for tire traction
Nobody ever wants to be stranded on the side of the road, but in winter in Minnesota, being on the shoulder or in a ditch can be potentially life-threatening, so having a winter preparedness kit in your vehicle when traveling can be vital in the event you need it.
