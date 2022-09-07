I’ve never been able to float away in a dream.
I’m more of a “sleep tight and don’t let the bedbugs bite” kind of guy.
While I don’t remember dreams I have at night while sleeping, I have dreams...you know, the goals or accomplishments one would like to achieve in one’s lifetime.
Some of those dreams have even come true, like watching my three boys succeed in life and watching my grandson and granddaughter grow into pretty darn good kids right before my eyes.
Sometimes I even get to say I’m living the dream, like I was two weeks ago while on my annual visit to Key West, Florida.
But one thing I never thought I’d have to contemplate is wondering what a dream tastes like.
That is, until the Coca-Cola Company complicated life this month by putting dreams in 10- and 20 ounce bottles.
This year a new division of Coca-Cola called Coca-Cola Creations has released four mind-boggling flavors of cola one never knew it needed.
Coca-Cola Starlight came out early in the year. It was a soda the company billed as being inspired by space.
“Experience a subtle cooling sensation as you enjoy the reddish Starlight beverage with a new, but familiar great Coca-Cola taste with “notes reminiscent of stargazing around a campfire” and a refreshing taste that “evokes the feeling of a cold journey to space,”
Coca-Cola may have taken a small step for mankind, but to me, its flavor was as mysterious as outer space. Me? I thought of raspberries and cotton candy.
About a month after Coca-Cola Starlight left the shelves, Coca-Cola Byte was released. It was a diet soda available only from the Coke website.
I overpaid $14 for two cans of Coca-Cola Byte. I drank one can and sold the other for an even more outrageous price on eBay.
Byte, in its lavender-colored can, was billed by Coke as a pixel-flavored soda inspired by the meta-verse.
Say what? Pixels and the meta-verse?
Now I’m not an expert on either bytes, pixels or the meta-verse, but know this much. A byte is a unit of measurement used to describe computer memory. A pixel is a unit of measurement used to describe a minute area on a digital display screen like those found on your iPhone, iPad, or iMac computer. Meta-verse? Think of it as another word for the virtual world- a place larger than cyberspace.
One common denominator, to me, would be that I think bytes, pixels, and the meta-verse are flavorless.
For Coca-Cola Byte to be inspired by the meta-verse and flavored with pixels is as mind-blowing as the concept of the meta-verse itself.
How do I describe Coca Cola Byte? Think grape cough syrup or those little purple discs in a PEZ dispenser.
If the flavor profiles of Coke’s new sodas wasn’t complicated enough, the third entry in Coca-Cola Creation’s 2022 line-up was really confusing.
It was inspired by the world-renowned artist, Marshmello.
First of all, this Marshmello isn’t famous in my world. I had to look him up online.
Marshello is 30-year-old Christopher Comstock, whom Wikipedia describes as an American electronic music producer and DJ.
My problem with Coca-Cola Marshmello is its flavor profile.
I expected the flavor to resemble that gooey, sticky, sugary confection that holds together Rice Krispie bars and s’mores.
But leave it to Coca-Cola Creations to add a dose of confusion to its third soda. “For the first time ever, discover the unexpected flavor of his tracks: strawberry and watermelon flavor,” Coke states in describing the flavor of Marshmallo.
My opinion? I really liked the soda. My 8-year-old grandson liked it even more.
That leads us back to where we started, the point where Coke required me to contemplate what a dream tastes like through the drinking of its Dreamworld limited edition soda.
What’s a dream taste like?
If you were to ask me, a dream might taste like Chantilly cream atop a big slice of key lime pie.
A dream might also taste like the Brown Sugar Cookie Dough Sensation ice cream at Coldstone.
While I haven’t pondered the question too long, I thought I’d address the flavor of a dream once and for all and cracked open a 20 ounce bottle of Coca-Cola Dreamworld at the start of this sentence.
Guess what? I have absolutely no idea what flavor is living in this dream.
Coke describes Dreamworld as a soda that “bottles up the Technicolor tastes and surrealism of the subconscious.”
All I know is that it is so good. So sweet. So over-the-top fruity like a can of tropical fruit cocktail...kind of a mash of citrus and mango.
Maybe the “dream” Coke searches for is a tropical paradise. If so, I can now rest easier knowing that I have some idea as to what my dreams taste like- kind of like Margaritaville or Kokomo in a 20 ounce soda bottle.
I have Coca-Cola to thank for that.
Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times and the Union-Times of Princeton and Milaca. Reach him by email at jeff.hage@apgecm.com
