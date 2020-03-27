The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services division (DPS-DVS) is closing all exam stations statewide beginning Friday at the close of business to follow Governor Tim Walz’s executive order for Minnesotans to stay home and slow the spread of COVID-19. Offices will stay closed through April 10, when the executive order is set to expire.
Independently owned and operated deputy registrar and driver’s license agent offices that provide driver and vehicle services will also be closed during this time. Many offices have already closed due to COVID-19 concerns. Anyone who plans to visit an office March 27 before they close should first visit the DVS locations page to see which offices are open and if their hours have changed.
Minnesotans will not have access to a number of services, including renewing their driver’s licenses or ID cards, during this time.
Driver’s Licenses and ID Cards
Once it reaches his desk, Gov. Walz is expected to sign a bill passed by Minnesota legislature that includes an extension for Minnesotans whose driver's licenses or ID cards expire during this time.
The bill extends the expiration date for any valid driver's license, instruction permit, provisional license, operator's permit, limited license, and farm work license that would expire during the peacetime emergency. The expiration dates for these licenses will be extended for two months after the month the peacetime emergency ends.
DPS-DVS will provide an update once the bill is signed.
REAL ID
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is extending the REAL ID full enforcement deadline to Oct. 1, 2021. The deadline was originally set for Oct. 1, 2020, but is being delayed by one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This gives Minnesotans more time to apply for a REAL ID or enhanced driver’s license or ID card.
Vehicle Registration
Minnesotans will still be able to renew vehicle registrations online and by mail during the peacetime emergency. As such, there are no extensions for expired or expiring vehicle registrations.
- Renew vehicle registration for a car, pickup under 1 ton or SUV online at drive.mn.gov.
- US Bank charges a separate service fee of 2.49% for all credit card transactions. ACH (electronic check) payments have a separate service fee of $1.50. DPS-DVS does not determine or collect these service fees for online registration renewals.
- Mail your vehicle registration by sending the bottom half of your renewal notice with your check or money order made payable to DVS Renewal to:
DVS Renewal
PO Box 64587
St. Paul, MN 55164-0587
Minnesotans have until the last day of the expiration month to renew their vehicle registration. They must display their registration stickers by the 10th of the following month.
For example, Minnesotans whose vehicle registration expires in April have until April 30 to renew their registration and until May 10 to display the new stickers on their license plates.
DVS will continue to receive and process mailed renewals, deposit checks and mail license plates and stickers to customers.
Road Tests
Anyone who has a class D, commercial driver’s license (CDL) or motorcycle road test appointment scheduled during this time will receive a cancellation notice by email or text message. DPS-DVS is committed to making sure anyone affected by these road test cancellations is able to obtain a new appointment as soon as possible. Once normal operations resume, DPS-DVS will call, email or text those affected to offer the first available day and time for their road test.
Submitted Applications
Some DVS staff will continue teleworking and processing previously submitted driver’s license and ID card applications, including REAL ID and enhanced driver’s license and ID card applications.
DVS Public Information Center
DPS-DVS staff will continue to be available to answer questions submitted to DVS using the driver and vehicle services contact forms:
DPS-DVS Public Information Center staff will also be answering phone calls during its normal Monday-Friday business hours, but staff will be very limited March 30 through April 10, so it may be difficult to get through.
Other Services
- The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development will continue to process and print refund checks during this time.
- DPS-DVS will continue to mail monthly registration renewal notices to Minnesotans.
Additional Resources
- Information from Governor Walz, including his executive orders and FAQs, can be found on his COVID-19 Response and Preparation webpage.
- The Minnesota Department of Health has extensive information about COVID-19 on its website.
- DPS-DVS will continue to update its website and Facebook and Twitter pages with additional information.
