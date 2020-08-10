Dorr: Daily diary for the 2020 Minnesota Twins, Aug. 1-7

Saturday, Aug. 1 — The Twins responded to the 2-0 loss to the Indians the night before, as they often did last season, with a 4-1 win over the Indians. Cleveland hitters fouled off 30 of Randy Dobnak's 94 pitches in five innings but he pitched shutout ball and the relievers were good, the only run coming when center fielder Byron Buxton had a ball in his glove fall over the fence for a homer. Big-name signee Josh Donaldson left the game with tightness in his right calf and, a week later, still hasn't played.
Sunday, Aug. 2 —Kenta Maeda, who came from the Dodgers in a trade, upped his record to 2-0 in a 3-0 Saturday night win over Cleveland in which he pitched six innings and gave up only one hit. The relievers pitched three innings of one-hit ball with five strikeouts, Taylor Rogers picking up his third save. The Twins had only six hits but three were homers, one by Eddie Rosario and two by Miguel Sano, one a long drive to left center and the other a liner down the line in left. Those two homers led some to believe Sano was coming around but he's still striking out a lot with runners on base.
Monday, Aug. 3 — The offense was quiet again against good Cleveland pitching, with only seven hits, but six relievers pitched the nine innings because starter Homer Bailey went on the IL. Mitch Garver hit a solo homer and Max Kepler doubled twice and scored both times. Sergio Romo got the win, sailing through Cleveland's No. 2, 3 and 4 hitters in the ninth after Trevor May struck out the side in the eighth. Cleveland hitters managed only a .132 average against the Twins in the four-game series.
Tuesday, Aug. 4 — As the two-game Pittsburgh series began Monday night at Target Field the opponents' batting average was a measly .192, tops in the major leagues. With regulars Roaario and Jorge Polanco sitting out, the Twins managed a 5-4 win over the Pirates after trailing 4-0 into the bottom of the sixth. The team had only seven hits, three each by Kepler and Nelson Cruz. With the score 4-4 in the ninth, Polanco got a pinch-hit single and Cruz knocked him in with a one-out double. The Twins had five walks in the four-run sixth when they tied the game. Rogers got the win as three relievers pitched five innings of shutout ball. Rich Hill was supposed to start the game but instead became the team's third starter to land on the injured list.
Wednesday, Aug. 5 — Despite continuing struggles at the plate theTwins find themselves with a 9-2 record, second only to the Yankees so far in the major leagues, after a 7-3 win over Pittsburgh (2-9) on Tuesday afternoon that completed a 7-1 home stand. Struggles at the plate, you say? The team hit only .220 in the eight-game home stand and averaged 3.8 runs a game, compared to 9 runs a game against Chicago in the first three games. And the Twins went 20 straight innings vs. Cleveland, St. Louis and Pittsburgh relievers without a run. Jose Berrios, who has averaged 18 pitches an inning in his three starts, managed to get through six innings and gave up only one run in his first win this season. Eight walks by Pirate pitchers and three sacrifice flies by Minnesota helped the struggling Minnesota offense. I still have a wait-and-see attitude with Garver (.143) and Luis Arraez (.212, on an 0-for-15 streak) to see if they can match last year's great seasons. But if they come around and Sano (.133) and Buxton (.111) start hitting, the offense should be potent. It's way too early in the season to talk about Arraez hitting .400 or winning a batting title, as some have suggested. Meanwhile, the 40-year-old Cruz is putting up eye-popping numbers (.395 average, 15 RBIs in 11 games) and is hitting 14-for-19 (.737) with runners on base. One more note: I thought Chicago would be a much-improved team this year but the Twins made that prediction look bad by scoring 27 runs in a 2-1 series win to open the season. However, the White Sox have won six in a row since then and are in second place behind the Twins, not Cleveland. One worry: Three starting pitchers are on the IL. That could be a big problem — one after no starts, the other two after only one — in the long run.
Thursday, Aug. 6 — Baseball can be a strange game. The Twins were having another bad night at the plate in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, with only four hits in eight innings, and led 1-0 going into the ninth. Then Buxton, hitting only .111, who had been inserted into the game for defensive purposes, got a leadoff double. He was singled in by Marwin Gonzalez and Max Kepler hit a three-run homer for a 5-0 lead in a 5-2 win that gives Minnesota (10-2) the best record in the American League. Kepler's homer was the first for the team in three games. Dobnak pitched six scoreless innings and got the win, making a case for staying in the rotation when others return. The Twins are 6-0 playing without Donaldson (.182). Luis Arraez snapped an 0-for-17 string with a double.
Friday, Aug. 7 — The winning streak had to end somewhere and it did in Pittsburgh yesterday, 6-5, after the Twins took a 5-3 lead into the eighth inning and a 5-4 lead into the ninth. All five Minnesota runs came on home runs, and a couple good scoring chances went by the boards because of a lack of two-out hits. Sergio Romo and Taylor Rogers have been very good relievers this season but Romo gave up a run in the eighth and Rogers gave up two in the ninth, a single against a drawn-in infield driving in the tying and winning runs. Two occurrences stuck out for me. Starting pitcher Kenta Maeda gave up a three-run homer and then was unhittable the rest of the way, but before the homer there was a grounder that should have been an easy out. First baseman Sano tried to field it instead of letting the second baseman handle the ball. That led to at least one extra run. And in the eighth inning Romo, after being ahead 0-2 on the count, walked the No. 9 batter who was hitting .077 and had only two hits for the season. That player stole second and third and scored on a groundout. The Twins still have a 2 1/2-game lead and maybe Chicago and Cleveland, in a series this weekend, can knock each off while the Twins win two of three in Kansas City.
