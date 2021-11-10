District 10: Mille Lacs area

• CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) worked small game, trapping, and ATV activity in the Isle area. Firearm deer opener brought a very busy weekend. Hunters reported the evening hunt to be successful on opening day. • CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked a busy deer opener with warm weather and deer movement slowed.  Baiting cases were made, along with hunting illegally in a state park.  Some fisherman were checked having success.  Starr also worked with other agencies on wetland items.

District 12: Princeton

• CO Ryan Hanna (Milaca) had a busy opener with questions on party hunting and trespass questions. CO Hanna investigated non-tagged deer and transporting loaded firearm. CO Hanna also wants to remind people to dispose of the deer carcasses in a proper manner and not in the ditch of someone else’s residence.

 

