The Department of Motor Vehicles testing office in Buffalo has closed off its driver testing program effective immediately, according to Wright County License Bureau Supervisor Becky Aanerud. The Buffalo Exam Station, which is located at 15 First Ave. S in Buffalo, is still open for written testing. No timetable has been given as to when the driver’s testing portion of its operation will resume. We will inform residents when it reopens.
