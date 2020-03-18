On Wednesday, just three people were being allowed inside the Monticello Department of Motor Vehicles office at any given time.
Come Friday, the DMV will be closed due to concerns for public health due to the COVID-19 virus.
That's just one of a handful of changes being made at City of Monticello facilities.
In attempt to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the City of Monticello is limiting in-person contact between personnel and the public.
In addition to closing the DMV, city leaders have opted to close Monticello City Hall and the Public Works Department to the public. Those moves are effective immediately.
While the public will not have access to the building for the immediate future, staff will continue to provide city services in a modified fashion. Members of the public should contact City Hall staff by phone, email, or through the city website, according to city officials.
Since many of the public works department’s responsibilities are essential to public safety, staff will continue to work and will follow long-standing plans to ensure uninterrupted services to the community, according to the City. However, during the office closure, members of the public should contact Public Works staff by phone, email, or through the city website.
"The city is committed to monitoring of the COVID-19 outbreak and will make future decisions about when to re-open the facilities based on the health and safety of our staff and the general public. We will communicate possible adjustments to the dates of closure in advance," according to a statement issued late Wednesday afternoon by the City.
"Since changes are occurring rapidly, we will update the status of city facilities and any changes to services on our website at www.ci.monticello.mn.us/covid19."
As of now, no changes in service or operating hours have been implemented at the City-operated Hi-Way Liquors.
The city will continue to evaluate the public space and make adjustments based on guidelines from the Minnesota Department of Health, officials said.
