Monticello Superintendent of Schools Eric Olson says he feels confident that there will be no school for at least a week after the district’s spring break towards the end of March.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz ordered schools closed through March 27. Monticello students are scheduled to return from spring break on Monday, March 30.
“We likely won’t be in school the week after spring break,” Olson said during a live YouTube broadcast to address school issues pertaining to the COVID-19 virus held Tuesday, March 17.
Olson said he is confident that there will be at least a week of remote learning.
“That’s what I know for sure,” Olson said.
Joe Dockendorf, principal at Eastview Education Center, said a distance learning program would also be employed in the education of kindergarten and preschool students beginning on March 30. Kindergarten students will have daily lessons based on their current curriculum. Preschool students will have a less structured program consisting more of activities than lesson plans, Dockendorf said.
“Our teachers are working hard. They are prepared for distant learning,” he said.
Little Mountain Elementary School Principal Gabe Hackett encouraged parents of any student in any grade level to keep close contact with their children’s teachers, noting that they are available by email.
Jeff Scherber, middle school principal, advised families to work on structuring their days. The world families could be living in come March 30 could be unprecedented and preparation is key to getting through these times.
Limit screen time outside of learning, take breaks, and enjoy some outside time, Scherber suggested.
Scherber also suggested students call their grandparents to talk about their new world of education as a nice gesture to break up the day of somethings who might be experiencing their own quarantine challenges.
High school principal Mike Carr offered a challenge to all students while they are away from their physical school buildings.
“Learn something new every day,” Carr said. “Don’t accept a day of not learning.”
Carr encouraged students to come back to school smarter than they were when they left.
When it xomes to online learning, Olson noted that Wright Tech students should also have some interactive hands-on courses available to them when classes resume March 30.
The current childcare programs offered by the school district will cease during the state-mandated school shutdown.
However, the school district will offer daycare to emergency management and healthcare professionals, Olson said.
“That is our number one priority,” he said.
Local community leaders have begun having discussions about the need for childcare and are prepared to do some problem-solving regarding childcare in the days ahead.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
