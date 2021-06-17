There’s exciting news coming from the Monticello Senior Center.
The senior center Board of Directors made the decision to resume our Dinner Program starting the week of July 5. Meals will be served for people age 55+ at noon Tuesday thru Thursday, and you do have sign up at least one business day in advance by noon. The cost is still $4 per meal. Many, many thanks to the wonderful local restaurants who agreed to once again partner with the senior center to provide these delicious meals – Chin Yuen on Tuesdays, Russell’s on the Lake on Wednesdays, VFW Post 8731 on Thursdays, and Cornerstone Café who will be starting on Fridays in August.
At their meeting last week, the senior center Board of Directors made other decisions about bringing more activities back to our center. I will give details in next week’s article.
Almost all of the people who volunteered to help serve our Dinner Program meals prior to the pandemic will be returning and for that I am very thankful. A big need we still have is for volunteers to transport the food from the restaurant to the senior center. What has worked great in the past is to have a food transporter designated for each day of the week that we serve meals. Please call me ASAP at 763-295-2000 if you would be willing to pick up meals each Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday. The time commitment is actually very minimal, about 11:15 – 11:45 a.m. It does work best to have a vehicle with a hatchback. You can also call me for additional details.
It is great to have the foot clinic return to our center. Wright County Public Health nurses will be at the center on Wednesday, June 23 to assist people age 60+ with toenail cutting. If you would like to take advantage of this very beneficial service, call Shelley at 763-238-7465 to schedule an appointment. There is a $15 charge, however no one is turned away due to inability to pay.
Know what else is returning? Monticello’s fabulous Riverfest celebration! And with that comes the Block Party that the senior center co-sponsors. People of all ages are invited to the Riverfest Block Party on Thursday, July 8. Stop by the south side of the community center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a hotdog, chips, dessert, and soda. It’s all free! This event is sponsored by the senior center, community center, city of Monticello, and Army National Guard. Part of the senior center’s responsibility for the Block Party is to provide desserts and we need a lot! Please contact the senior center if you can bake bars or cookies for this fun community event.
The return of the senior center Dinner Program means the end of our Tasty Tuesday events. Those weekly meals we have held these past months have been quite popular. Not only were people able to enjoy a tasty meal, but they also were able to socialize with others during a time when we all really needed that. I want to thank Marge Arndt, Dee Christy, Jeanne Christy, Renee Hitter, Paul Klein, and Sharon Long for the dedication they showed in volunteering to help with the Tasty Tuesday events. The last two Tasty Tuesday events will be held on June 22 and 29. The meal on the 22nd is full, but you can still sign up for the meal on the 29th, which features a sloppy jo, potato salad, chips, dessert, and bottle of water. The meal will take place in the community center Mississippi Room, will be served from 11:30 a.m. to noon, and has a cost of $5. Please sign up at least one day in advance, 763-295-2000.
Want to learn some tips for communicating with people who have dementia? You can become a Dementia Friend by attending an in person one hour session at the center. You can learn a lot!
This program will begin at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 24. The presenters are Becky Allard, LSW and Bob Anderson, MSW, LISW. Please contact the senior center in advance to register. This service is supported, in part, by Hennepin County, municipalities, Title III grants from Trellis and CMCOA, a Dementia Grant from the Minnesota Board on Aging, and a Live Well at Home grant from Minnesota Department of Human Services.
You can also call the senior center to make a Legal Aid appointment. This free service is provided at our center by the Senior Law Project on the fourth Monday of each month, June 28. They can help seniors with Social Security, family law matters, consumer and housing issues, Medicare, nursing home issues, Power of Attorney and Health Care Directives, Medical Assistance and other public benefits programs. Help cannot be provided for wills, criminal matters, real estate transactions, or estate planning.
I want to mention yet again that although masks are no longer required inside the Monticello Senior Center for fully vaccinated people, they are recommended but not required for people who are not vaccinated. Please keep in mind that some people coming to the center may have chosen not to get the COVID vaccine. People coming to the senior center are strongly encouraged to wash their hands frequently and use hand sanitizer, which is located throughout the center.
I would like to wish all you dads a very Happy Father’s Day. And happy first day of summer to all of you!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.