An active Big Lake School District volunteer and community leader emerged Tuesdaqy, Nov. 2 as the newest member of the Big Lake School Board.
Derek Nelson was the top vote-getter among five candidates in a special school board election to fill a seat vacated in August after Lori Kampa offered her resignation in order to move to South Carolina.
Nelson had 557 votes. Runner-up Chelsey Hancock received 447 votes. Ashley Schabilion received 356 votes, while Connie Stegora and Alison Krueger rounded out the field of five with 161 and 135 votes respectively.
Nelson and his wife Kaylene are the head coaches of the Big Lake cheerleading program. Nelson is also the heaqd coach of the Big Lake speech team.
Nelson, the vice-president of the Big Lake Lions Club and a member of the Spud Fest executive board, owns Guardian Enterprises, Inc. Through his business, Nelson has worked with the Big Lake Schools and Wright Technical Center and their on the job training programs to provide employment opportunities for students in Big Lake.
