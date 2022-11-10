Wright County Logo MT

The Department of Revenue has implemented State Board Orders for the 2022 Assessment for property taxes payable in 2023 for certain property types located within Wright County. Despite the aggressive increases in valuation which were reflected on the Notices of Valuation and Classification mailed out last Spring, the assessment for certain property types did not meet the statutory requirement for sales ratio set by the Minnesota Department of Revenue.

In order to meet the statutory requirement, Residential and Seasonal Recreational classified properties in the following township districts will see an increase of 5 percent on the land portion of their values: Albion, Corinna, Maple Lake, Chatham and Silver Creek Townships.

Load comments