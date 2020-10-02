Monday, Sept. 28 (the Cincinnati series) - Today I had someone say to me that the Twins backed into the Central Division championship yesterday. They may have played poorly against the Reds but I've always been one to say that if a team has the best record, they didn't back into a title or the playoffs. The Twins had the best record in the division, even if they did lose two out of three to the Reds, a playoff team in the National League, and didn't hit well with runners in scoring position. The Twins were only 3-for-20 with runners in scoring position in the two losses to the Reds. In the 7-2 loss in the opener (4-2 going into the ninth when manager Rocco Baldelli inexplicably put a pitcher out there who had never pitched in the major leagues and he retired only one of seven hitters), the Twins failed to score in the first inning with the bases loaded and one out. They got a run in the second and then had a runner on second with no outs and didn't score. They had runners on second and third with one out in the fourth and didn't score. And in the eighth, trailing by two, they had runners on second and third with one out and didn't score. They struck out 14 times in that game. In Sunday's extra-inning 5-3 loss they were 1--for-7 with runners in scoring position. No one can deny that Nelson Cruz has had a very good season for the Twins (.305, 16 homers, 33 RBIs) but I hope he's saving his best for last. He was only 1 -for-10 against the Reds and struck out five times. He was hitting .342 on Sept. 8 and since then in 11 games he's 6-for-37 (.162 with 14 strikeouts, has hit only one of his 16 homers, has an on-base percentage of only .262) and has really struggled with runners on base, coming up with 11 runners on in one game and failing to drive any of them home. The team's announcers have been fond of saying no one can get a fastball by him but he's missed a lot of fastballs lately. Maybe he will break out against Houston. The team clinched a home playoff spot with a 7-3 win on Saturday in which they had eight doubles as Luis Arraez returned to the lineup with four hits, three of them doubles, and drove in three runs. The Twins played a good all-around game Saturday and then looked a bit listless in Sunday's loss. Byron Buxton was hit in the head by a pitch Friday and sat out the next two games, as did Josh Donaldson who again experienced leg difficulty that caused him to miss more than a month of the season. Donaldson, once a league MVP and the team's top off-season signee, hit.232 and drove in only 11 runs this season.
Tuesday, Sept. 29 — This is written before today's opening playoff game and may be irrelevant. But I worry about the team's offense, having done nothing in two of the three games vs. Cincinnati. And I understand if you might say I am overreacting. But last year the Twins were second among the 30 major league teams in runs, hits, average and OPS (on-base percentage and slugging percentage added). This year, two days before the end of the season, they were 18th in runs, tied for 19th in hits, 18th in average and 15th in OPS. You might say that many averages are down this season. But it's the same for everyone. A number of players had big seasons last year that I thought might not be repeated - and that has come to pass. Before the Cincinnati series they were fourth among the 30 teams in average (.278) with runners in scoring position. But they only scored 165 runs in those situations and that was 22nd in the majors. I've thought all season that they had an unusual amount of solo homers and a story in the Tribune on Sunday showed that 62 of their 91 homers were solos. That's 68% and the league average is 57%. And, strangely, they didn't hit one homer in the series with the Reds. They scored 1.3 fewer runs a game than in 2019, hitting .242 compared to .270 last season, and the slugging percentage was way down. Cruz has gotten lots of attention but Eddie Rosario, with all his antics in the outfield and on the bases, and bad-pitch swings, has 42 RBIs, 9 more than Cruz, and had a lot of big hits down the stretch. The pitching has been way better than last season and I think that offset, to a degree, the lack of hitting.
Thursday, Oct. 1— I woke up Thursday morning hoping I had encountered a bad dream. But I opened the paper that morning and there it was, a 3-1 playoff loss to the Astros that followed the 4-1 loss the previous day when an error by a reliable player on a routine play handed the Astros three runs in the ninth inning. Two runs and only seven hits in two games — that was the output on offense for the Twins. The two losses stretched the franchise's losing streak in playoff games to 18, something no other team in the major professional sports has ever done. The Twins, with the best home record (24-7) in baseball this year, lost to a team that had a 9-23 record on the road and a 29-31 record that, with Milwaukee, was the worst record among the 16 teams in this year's expanded playoffs. The starting pitching was very good, Kenta Maeda giving up 0 runs in 5 innings and Jose Berrios giving up 1 in 5, a slow roller trickling into the outfield that would have been right to the shortstop, if not for a shift, driving in the run. This morning I recalled sitting in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Jan. 9, 1977, as the Minnesota Vikings, in their fourth Super Bowl in eight years, lost 32-14 to Oakland, never imagining that 43 years would go by without another Super Bowl appearance. As unbelievable as that is, the 18 straight playoff losses by the Twins makes it pale in comparison. Over that same stretch the Astros have won - won, not played in - 43 playoff games. Manager Rocco Baldelli has gotten credit from many for the team's good records and division titles the past two years, although he had a lot more weapons at his disposal than the team's front office provided previous manager Paul Molitor, who was fired following the 2018 season after being voted Manager of the Year in 2017. If you get the credit for good things, then you must accept the blame for bad things, right? The team is 0-5 in his two playoff series. Columnist Jim Souhan made a point in today's column that in four of those five losses Baldell had his best pitchers on the mound and he didn't let any of them pitch beyond the fifth inning. They gave up 4 runs in 19 innings and the relievers gave up 17 in 22 innings. Okay, the losses to the Astros weren't all Baldelli's fault - the team hit only .118 (7-for-59) in the two games. The biggest play of the two games for the Twins might have come in the first inning of the first game when, with the bases loaded and one out, Eddie Rosario scorched a line drive tpward right field that would have have scored two runs, maybe three. But it ended up in the glove of the Houston first baseman and there weren't many threats for the Twins the next 17 innings.
Friday, Oct. 2 — Upon reflection, I came up with one good thing about the two losses to the Astros: I didn't have to pay unreasonable prices for playoff tickets, as i have in the past. I would have attended, sure in my baseball heart that the Twins were going to prevail this time. Next week: A list of the "busts" among Twins players this season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.