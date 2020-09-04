Saturday, Aug. 29 — Rain washed out the Minnesota doubleheader in Detroit, although not long after the decision was madeit stopped raining. With some work the games could likely have been played.
Sunday, Aug. 30—The Twins managed only two runs and four hits in each game of a doubleheader in Detroit and that translated to losses of 8-2 and 4-2 as pitchers with sky-high ERAs (8.48 and 10.48) got the wins for the Tigers. The losses dropped Minnesota into third place in its division. The Twins were 8 for 47 in the two seven-inning games.
Monday, Aug. 31 — Six days ago the Twins had a 2 1/2-game lead on both Cleveland and Chicago. After the 3-2 loss in Detroit yesterday, the team's fifth in a row, the Twins are in third place, 1 1/2 games behind first-place Cleveland and the White Sox who are tied for first. The Twins scored only six runs and totaled 13 hits (13-for-79, .164) in the three games in Detroit, with another doubleheader now scheduled for this coming Friday when the Tigers come to town because of not playing on Thursday and Friday. I have frankly been surprised all season when some of the Twin Cities media were handing the division title to the Twins as far back as two weeks ago. But I didn't expect the team to lose five in a row, following an earlier four-game losing streak. Neither one of those streaks would be much to worry about in a normal 162-game season. But when you're playing only 60 games it's a little different. After a 10-2 start the team has been 10-13 since. Kenta Maeda (4-1) took his first loss of the season. The Twins need to win two of the three games with the White Sox this week.
Tuesday, Sept. 1 — Handed a 4-0 lead over first-place Chicago, starter Rich Hill pitched three scoreless innings and then walked the first three batters of the fourth inning and left after getting only one out. The White Sox tied the game at 4-4 in the sixth. The Twins got the lead back in the sixth on a Jake Cave single but Chicago tied it in the seventh and then scored three unearned runs in the ninth, after right fielder Max Kepler dropped a routine fly, and won the game 8-5. The Twins struck out 13 times, already the fifth time they have had at least 13 strikeouts in a game this season. One of the excuses for the anemic hitting by the Twins is that Mitch Garver (.154, 2 RBIs), Josh Donaldson (.182, 2 RBIs) and Byron Buxton (.221, 12 RBIs) are out of the lineup, Garver and Buxton not having played since Aug. 19 and Donaldson missing the last 28 games. That's a bit of a false narrative, the three combining for a .190 average so far this season. Buxton had a five-game hot streak but is 6-to-47 otherwise. The word is that Buxton and Donaldson will be back this week.
Wednesday, Sept. 2 — Manager Rocco Baldelli posted a lineup with Miguel Sano -— yes, Sano — as the leadoff hitter and it turned out to be a bust, Sano striking out three times as he went 0-for-5. And then first baseman Sano, for at least the third time in the past few weeks, fielded a ball that would have been an easy out by the second baseman, the batter reaching safely. That play handed the White Sox two runs. But the Twins won 3-2 as Michael Pineda pitched six good innings in his return from being suspended last year and Buxton starred in the field and at the plate. He made a leaping catch at the wall in the sixth inning on a ball that looked to be headed over the fence, and then singled in the go-ahead run with two outs in the seventh. Three relievers each pitched a scoreless inning after Pineda left and the Twins had a much-needed win that ended a six-game losing streak. Other keys in the win were a pinch-hit triple by Cave in the sixth and a follow-up pinch-hit double by Luis Arraez that tied the score. Chicago and Cleveland are tied for first in the division, 1 1/2 game ahead of Minnesota.
Thursday, Sept. 3 — If you wanted to be picky about the 8-1 win over the White Sox last night you could make reference to the sloppy play (with no errors charged) that gave Chicago its only run, and all of the runners left on base early in the game (5 by Nelson Cruz in his first two at-bats). But ti would be better to say that for the first time in a week, the Minnesota Twins looked like the team that just about everyone expected this year. Jose Berrios (8-0 lifetime vs. the White Sox at Target Field, 12-2 career vs. Chicago) was very sharp, even though he still threw a lot of pitches, thus cutting down on the number of innings worked.
Friday, Sept. 4— The Twins had a much-needed day off on Thursday and start a five-game series today with a doubleheader against Detroit. Minnesota is 1 1/2 games out of first place and 1 game out of second with only 22 games left in the season.. Both Max Kepler and Luis Arraez left Wednesday's game with injuries and their status is unknown at this time. The Twins are 14-4 (.778) at home, the best in baseball. The pitching staff, a bit rested after a day off and none of the main relievers pitching since Tuesday, faces seven games in the next five days, including another doubleheader next Tuesday in St. Louis. First place in the division is still a possibility but the Twins need to go at least 4-3 in those seven games since there will be only 15 games remaining. The team has two off days next Wednesday and Thursday.
