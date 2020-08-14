Saturday, Aug. 8 — The Twins hit a couple solo homers Friday night but lost 3-2 to the last-place Kansas City Royals (4-10) as the offense continued to struggle after losing to the 2-10 Pirates the day before. There were seven players in the starting lineup who were hitting at .239 or lower, and four of those were at .172 or lower. Those seven players (and it's not a small sample size any longer) had a combined .195 average and those seven players went 1-for-14 in the loss to the Royals. If you caution that Luis Arraez (.216) and Josh Donaldson (.182) and now on the IL) weren't in the lineup, they have a combined average of .203. The hitters seem to be taking a lot of first-pitch fastballs lately that are strikes. The Twins still had the best percentage in the AL, .714, and led second-place Chicago by 2 games.
Sunday, Aug. 9 —.Byron Buxton homered for the third straight game and the Twins had two other homers but lost 9-6 on Saturday as Jake Odorizzi went three innings in his first start. Relievers then gave up six runs and that wiped out a 4-2 Twins lead after Buxton's three-run homer. The record dropped to 10-5 with the third straight loss to teams well below the .500 mark. When the Twins were 10-2 some were projecting that to a 50-10 record over 60 games. Then the record went to 10-5 and that projection changed to 40-20,
Monday, Aug. 10 — Remember a few days ago when the Twins were 10-2 and many fans and some in the media were handing the division title to Minnesota? On Sunday another woeful offensive performance led to a 4-2 loss to Kansas City, the team's fourth straight, and the division lead was only a half game. Don't look now but Ron Gardenhire's Detroit team — not Chicago or Cleveland — is in second place. The Twins got only seven hits and that gave them a team batting average of .219 in the four-game losing streak during which they struck out 34 times in 36 innings. Kansas City relievers gave up only 2 runs in 13 1/3 innings and registered 17 strikeouts. Jose Berrios, not really an ace as he is called by many in the media (Odorizzi was the best starter on the team in 2019), dropped to 1-3 with a 5.31 ERA as he gave up four runs in 5 1/3 innings. He wasn't helped by a throw to the wrong base from left fielder Eddie Rosario that probably cost a couple runs. Rosario has made a habit of throwing to the wrong base during his time with the Twins. Berrios has always been a pitcher of promise but has been only so-so. He was 12-11 last season with a very respectable 3.84 ERA but over the last three months in 2019 was only 4-5 with an ERA of 4.25.
Tuesday, Aug. 11 — The losing streak was broken Monday night in Milwaukee (6-8) with a 4-2 win as Randy Dobnak (3-1, 0.90) continued his good pitching. The Twins had only seven hits but Rosario's grand-slam homer in the third inning, the fourth of his career, did the job. Minnesota relievers gave up one run in four innings and Taylor Rogers got his fourth save. Tyler Duffey hasn't given up a run in his six one-inning outings. With only three games remaining to get to a third of the 60-game season the Twins haven't gotten much help from some of their off-season acquisitions. Donaldson, the biggest name, hasn't played for 10 games and has driven in only two runs. Rich Hill and Homer Bailey each won their first start but both are on the IL and who knows when they will pitch again. Hill last pitched on July 29 and Bailey last pitched on July 28. A bullpen game is planned for today in Milwaukee, already the second such game of the season. The Twins have already used 20 pitchers in 17 games.
Wednesday, Aug. 12— For the fifth time in six games the Twins lost Tuesday night to a team with a sub-.500 record, this time 6-4to Milwaukee and it dropped their record to 11-7 after a 10-2 start. Minnesota led 4-0 in the third inning on the strength of three homers, two by Rosario, but continued a trend of being unable to mount an offense against relief pitchers. After striking out 17 times in 13 1/3 innings against Kansas City relievers and scoring only two runs, the Twins have four hits in nine innings against Milwaukee and have stuck out an astounding 16 times. That's 2 runs in 22 1/3 innings the last five games, with 33 strikeouts, a rate of 13.4 strikeouts per nine innings. It was an "opener" game, Rocco Baldelli opting to use only relief pitchers. Trevor May gave up a two-run homer that tied the game 4-4 in the sixth and Rogers, with two losses already, gave up a two-run homer in the eighth. Going back to the start of the 2019 season Rogers has posted an 8.40 ERA when pitching on consecutive days. Baldelli has been stubborn about using him that way even though the results have been poor. Strikeouts for Minnesota hitters continue at an alarming rate with 16 of them Tuesday night. It's not time to panic, and many say it's early. But it's not in this crazy year. A third of the season will be gone on Friday.
Thursday, Aug. 13 —A blowout win was inevitable and it came Wednesday night by a 12-2 score in Milwaukee as Kenta Maeda improved his record to 3-0. Buxton capped off an eight-game road trip with two homers, giving him five on the trip, along with 8 RBIs and a .414 average (12-for-29). Every starter had at lest one hit, Mitch Garver and Buxton leading the way with three each among the team's 15 hits. The team has an off day today and then hosts Kansas City for three games starting Friday night. The Twins are 12-7. Kansas City 8-11.
Friday, Aug. 14 — If the rain holds off in time today, the Twins (12-7) will start a four-game series at Target Field against Kansas City (8-11) that will be the 20th game in a 60-game season. If the game is postponed the teams will likely play a doubleheader one of the next three days and those games will be seven-inning games. Who has the advantage then? Remember that the Kansas City relievers shut down the Minnesota offense as the Royals swept three games from Minnesota last weekend. Going into the 12-2 win over Milwaukee on Wednesday the Twins led the major leagues in runs scored the first four innings of games but were 22nd in runs scored from innings five through nine. In the 12-run game in Milwaukee the Twins scored in innings two through six. The Twins have used 20 pitchers in the first 19 games. Minnesota has a 1 1/2-game lead on Detroit and a 2-game lead on Chicago and Cleveland. The Tigers and Indians play each other this weekend.
