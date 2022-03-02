Moose celly

The Monticello Moose celebrate their 3-2 victory over St. Cloud Cathedral to advance to the state tournament, Wednesday, March 2. 

 Jeremy Lagos

The Monticello Moose played St. Cloud Cathedral in Elk River on Wednesday night in the section 5A championship game. 

They left 3-2 winners. Wilson Dahlheimer scored a hat-trick with a goal in each period, including the game-winner with 11.7 seconds left. 

The goal came shortly after the Moose had to kill a penalty that expired with around 20 seconds left. 

Monticello advanced to the state tournament beginning on Wednesday, March 9 at the EXCEL Energy Center in St. Paul.  

