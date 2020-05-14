Crossroads Animal Shelter is increasing hours of operation! We will be open to the public for appointments Wednesday through Sunday beginning Wednesday, June 3rd.
Our hope is to better serve our community through more convenient hours of operation as well as increase the chances of our shelter animals finding their new loving, forever families.
Beginning June 3rd, Crossroads’ hours will be;
- Wednesday through Friday – 2PM – 7PM
- Saturday and Sunday Noon – 5PM
