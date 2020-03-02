A multi-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of Highway 25 and westbound Interstate 94 in Monticello were closed the morning of March 2 due to crash.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation was  advising motorists to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

The southbound lanes of Highway 25 will remain closed until further notice.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

