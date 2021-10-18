Since the start of the school year, Sherburne County has seen a 31% increase in cases in chidlren and youth ages 0-17.
Sherburne County continues to have a higher case rate (1,625 cases per 10,000 people) and positivity rate (7.3) than the Minnesota state average (1,361 cases per 10,000 people, 6.1%) according to an Oct. 14 news release.
Public health officials say this high level of tranmsission not only impacts those suffering from COVID-19, but also the community at large.
Local hospital systems are being greatly impacted by this recent COVID Delta surge, with CentraCare reporting 82 COVID-19 inpatients on Oct. 11. Of these, 72 are unvaccinated.
The best way to protect yourself, your family, and your community and to support our health care systems is through vaccination. COVID-19 vaccinations are safe and effective, especially at reducing risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death.
Currently anyone over age 12 is eligible to receive a vaccine. Sherburne County Health & Human Services is excited to partner with two area churches next week to offer COVID-19 vaccinations. Persons receiving their 1st or 2nd dose will be given a $50 gift card to a local grocery store.
COVID-19 vaccinations are being offered at two Elk River churches in October. Participants will get a $50 gift card, while supplies last. They are:
•Wednesday, October 20th from 2-4pm at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 1326 4th St NW, Elk River;
Thursday, October 21st from 4-6pm at Elk River Lutheran ELCA, 729 Main St NW, Elk River.
Walk-ins are welcome but prior registration is preferred.
People can schedule their appointment online at https://www.co.sherburne.mn.us/1169/COVID-19-Vaccine or by calling 763-765-4156.
Sherburne County HHS also offers regular COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the Government Center every Tuesday afternoon. Scheduling can be done online at https://www.co.sherburne.mn.us/1169/COVID-19-Vaccine or by calling 763-765-4156.
