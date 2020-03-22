COVID 19 logo MT

MN Businesses are now eligible for Small Business Administration (SBA) emergency loans. For detailed information on SBA programs, please visit www.sba.gov/coronavirus

Attached is a cheat sheet on the SBA disaster loan process and information needed, etc. 

The SBA Twin Cities is holding daily trainings on the new disaster recovery loan programs. To register for one of these, please see: https://www.sba.gov/offices/district/mn/minneapolis

The Small Business Development Center is available to help businesses navigate the new SBA disaster loans programs at no cost. Call (218) 855-8140 to get things started. 

For information on all federal programs related to the COVID-19 / Coronavirus, please visit www.usa.gov/coronavirus or http://www.gobierno.usa.gov/coronavirus (en Español).

Load comments