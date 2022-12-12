Blasiak, Travis James, age 39, of CORCORAN, sentenced on 12/02/22 for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana and sentenced to confinement 13 months, stayed for 2 years, must serve 4 days, probation 2 years supervised. Conditions include Complete Chemical Assessment and follow all recommendations, Cooperate with the searches, Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, No mood-altering chemicals use or possession, Random testing, Remain law-abiding, Report to Agent as directed and keep appointments, Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency.
Blasiak, Travis James, age 39, of CORCORAN, sentenced on 12/02/22 for Probation Violation for (1) Theft- Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent and sentenced to confinement 1 year and 1 day, stayed for 1 day. Must serve 4 days jail.
CONNORS, BRITTA SUNDE, age 24, of CRYSTAL, sentenced on 12/07/22 for (1) Domestic Assault-GM- Subsequent Violation and sentenced to confinement 365 days, 361 days stayed for 2 years, must serve 4 days, probation 2 years supervised, fine 50.00. Conditions include Complete treatment Chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, No assault, aggressive, or disorderly conduct, verbal or physical, No same or similar, Random testing, Remain law-abiding, Report to Agent as directed and keep appointments, Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency.
Duopu, Mansfield G M Elkanah, age 26, of WAYZATA, sentenced on 12/02/22 for (1) Giving Peace Officer False Name-of Another Person and sentenced to confinement 365 days, 299 days stayed for 1 year, must serve 66 days.
Hagen, Jeffrey Lee, age 33, of OTSEGO, sentenced on 12/07/22 for (1) Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours and sentenced to confinement 365 days, 335 days stayed for 3 years, must serve 30 days, probation 3 years supervised, fine 200.00. Conditions include No possession of alcohol or drugs with the exception of prescribed medications, Pay restitution, Random testing, Report to Agent as directed and keep appointments.
Midas, Jesse Michael, age 42, of ST CLOUD, sentenced on 12/06/22 for Probation Violation for (1) Violate No Contact Order - Within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions to 120 days jail and Remain / Reinstate on probation on all prior terms and conditions.
Midas, Jesse Michael, age 42, of ST CLOUD, sentenced on 12/06/22 for Probation Violation for (1) Violate No Contact Order - Within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions to 120 days jail and Remain / Reinstate on probation on all prior terms and conditions.
Neuerburg, Melissa Dawn, age 39, of BIG LAKE, sentenced on 12/08/22 for Probation Violation for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana to confinement 45 days and Remain / Reinstate on probation on all prior terms and conditions.
Nixon, Jeffrey James, age 36, of OTSEGO, sentenced on 12/06/22 for Probation Violation for (1) Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours to confinement 12 days.
Olson, Gunther Allen, age 24, of HOWARD LAKE, sentenced on 12/06/22 for Probation Violation for (1) Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours to confinement 10 days and Remain / Reinstate on probation on all prior terms and conditions.
Puhl, William Jack, age 64, of ELK RIVER, sentenced on 12/08/22 for (1) Nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images - Intentionally disseminate image w/out consent and sentenced to confinement 90 days, 89 days stayed for 2 years, must serve 1 day, probation 2 years supervised, fine 300.00. Conditions include Cognitive skill training Enter and complete as directed by agent, give a DNA sample when directed, No contact with victim(s) Direct, indirect, or third party (including but not limited to phone, written, text message, e-mail or through social media), No same or similar, Remain law-abiding, Report to Agent as directed and keep appointments, Serve 7 days Adult sentence to service.
Trebesch, Kyle Robert, age 32, of HAMBURG, sentenced on 12/02/22 for (1) Receiving Stolen Property and sentenced to confinement 20 months.
Vickery, Michael Eric, age 47, of BUFFALO, sentenced on 12/05/22 for Probation Violation for (1) Criminal Sexual Cond-1st Degree-Penet-Victim Under 13-Actor >36m oldr to confinement 144 months.
Wortham, Glasco Lonnie, age 27, of SAINT PAUL, sentenced on 12/05/22 for (1) Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent and sentenced to confinement 21 months. Conditions include Give a DNA sample when directed, Pay restitution.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.