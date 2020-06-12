Wright County Court Administration has announced that its public service counters and public access terminals will re-open Monday, June 15. Court Administration is keeping all options in place to allow individuals to conduct their business without coming into the Wright County Government Center or without having face-to-face contact. People can access the court in several ways remotely. For those with questions, the Court Administration phone number is (763) 682-7539, the email address is www.10thWrightCourtMailbox@courts.state.mn.us and the E-Filing system can be found at www.mncourts.gob/File-a-Case.aspx.
Secure drop boxes are located at the front entrance to the Wright County Government Center and near the security checkpoint inside the building. The public service counter and public access terminal will be open Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Anyone visiting the Government Center will be required to follow Minnesota Department of Health social distancing guidelines. Visit https://mncourts.gov/reopening to learn more about safety measures all courthouses are taking to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
10th District Self-Help Center Services will continue to be conducted by phone and email only. They can be reached by calling (763) 760-6699 or by email at 10CourtHelp@courts.state.mn.us.
The majority of hearings will continue to be held remotely. In-person hearings will begin soon for some contested matter. If someone is facing felony criminal charges and do not have the technology available to appear remotely, arrangements can be made to appear remotely by calling (763) 682-7539 or emailing 10thWrightCourtMailbox@courts.state.mn.us for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.