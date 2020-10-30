Late Thursday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit overruled the State of Minnesota’s approved consent decree extending the deadline for submitting an absentee and mail ballots. The Court of Appeals ruling means absentee and mail ballots must be received by Election Day in order to be counted. Deadline to drop it off in person is 3 p.m.; deadline for mail or delivery service is 8 p.m. Election Officials are required to segregate and hold ballots that are returned after the above deadlines until additional instructions are provided by the Secretary of State’s office. Further Court rulings may require ballots received late be rejected.
Next Steps for Voters
Voters should no longer place their absentee ballot in the mail. Instead, voters have several options to ensure their vote is counted in the November general election:
* Voters who have already put their ballot in the mail can track their ballot at http://www.mnvotes.org/track. If their ballot has not yet been received the voter can vote in-person either by absentee, or at their polling place on Election Day.
* Voters can deliver their ballots to Wright County Government Center by hand (or have someone they trust hand-deliver it for them).
* Voters can cast their vote in person with an absentee ballot at the Wright County Government Center up until 5 p.m. Monday, November 2, 2020
* Voters can cast their votes in person on Election Day, November 3. Use our Pollfinder Tool to find out where to vote.
* The Wright County Government Center has a drop box in which ballots can be dropped 24/7 up to 5 p.m. on Election Day
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.